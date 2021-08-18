Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 18, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last week I read this article in the Japan Times about a wildly popular J-Pop song that’s been given a very successful English translation. I don’t usually hear great English translations of Japanese songs, so I was curious to hear it. And it’s really good! But, more importantly, it got me to listen to the original version, which led me to obsessively listening to the whole album since then.

YOASOBI is a duo: vocaloid producer Ayase and singer-songwriter Ikura, and the result is super catchy songs that kind of just float through you. I’m not good at describing music, I know. The songs on their album The Book are inspired by different short stories, and even if I don’t understand the words to each song, I still think that’s a cool thing, and you do feel a certain kind of “narrative” quality when listening. Also, you might have heard their music before if you watch Beastars (the second season opening song is theirs). Anyway, here are a couple of songs you can listen to (many more are available on YouTube). Their videos are really cool too.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

