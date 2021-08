Kate Bush’s smash debut album, The Kick Inside, was released in early 1978. That same year, Efteling, the Netherland’s largest amusement park, finished their Haunted Castle attraction and needed to promote it somehow. What’s a spoopy singer supposed to do? A match made in Holland. So you get shit like Kate crawling out of a coffin, bouncing along with animatronic ghouls or floating along like a silver haired Ophelia.

