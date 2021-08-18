30 Day Animal Challenge Day 18: Favorite Aquarium

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Sidestepping the moral and ethical aspects of the existence of aquariums, today we just want to know which ones you’ve visited that you’ve enjoyed, or a singular favorite. I’ve only been to two myself as there aren’t many in my area and they were definitely interesting growing up and it was basically my only way to see a lot of penguins in person. Plus, being on the coast, we had the whale watch trips as well as part ofit!

Bonus Prompt: Do you have aquariums at home?

