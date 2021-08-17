Day Thread Honors The Creatures of the Night!

So, August 17th is known as National Black Cat Appreciation Day, but there’s also a National Black Cat Day that falls on October 27th. I feel like that’s kind of a cheat, but really, black cats deserve all the attention.

Often overlooked, these kitties of the night have been subject to abuse and neglect over the years due to being associated with negative traits/stereotypes.

So go out and adopt one or if you know someone who has one, give them pets. Celebrate them!

And me, for today is my birthday but I’m cool with taking a back seat to black cats.

