This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

Sidestepping the moral and ethical aspects of the existence of zoos, today we just want to know which ones you’ve visited that you’ve enjoyed, or a singular favorite. I’ve only been to two myself as there aren’t many in my area and they were definitely interesting growing up as a way to see animals that I wouldn’t otherwise in person.

Bonus Prompt: Which fictional zoo do you wish existed?

