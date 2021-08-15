Let’s Talk Arrowverse – And Also Stargirl

Hey, it’s been a bit, hasn’t it?

You’d think, with the Olympics putting all our shows on hiatus for a couple weeks, I’d have time to get caught up and be ready to give you my thoughts on the latest episodes of these superhero shows. And that might be the case … if I haven’t had to go to work every single day for these last two weeks.

Needless to say, I’m a bit fried, and still behind on my TV watching. Which is a shame, as there’s loads to discuss this week. Not only are Legends of Tomorrow and Superman & Lois back on our screens, but Arrowverse-adjacent series Stargirl just had its Season 2 premiere!

I may not be able to talk about these episodes just yet, but that shouldn’t stop you from doing the same down below. Pour one out for me, will ya?

Question of the Week: What’s your favorite Arrowverse gadget or other high-tech thingamabob?

