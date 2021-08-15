‘Free Guy’ Wins The August 13th – 15th Box Office Weekend

The latest weekend of box office results is here and we continue to see how things are struggling as the delta variant is just omnipresent in everything. The top film this weekend is Free Guy, which is in theaters only, and comes in at $28.4 million across 4,100 screens. With word that a sequel is already desired by Disney as they likely see it doing well through other platforms down the line, it’s a weak opening but not unexpected after seeing how other films like Suicide Squad and Black Widow have done among others. It also doesn’t help that so many overseas theaters are still closed with most places struggling still.

The other new film this weekend was Don’t Breathe 2, which comes in at second at $10.6 million, while Respect lands at fourth with $8.8 million.

Jungle Cruise brought in another $9 million this weekend while the previously mentioned Suicide Squad added another $7.7 million.

Next weekend sees Lionsgate attempting to bring The Protege out wide while Searchlight Pictures goes for The Night House. Warner Bros. is doing a theatrical/HBO Max release for Reminiscence.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $28,400,000 4,165 $6,819 $28,400,000 2 Don’t Breathe 2 Sony $10,600,000 3,005 $3,527 $10,600,000 3 Jungle Cruise Disney $9,000,000 3,900 $2,308 $82,142,554 4 Respect United Artists Releasing $8,805,105 3,207 $2,746 $8,805,105 5 Suicide Squad, The Warner Bros. $7,750,000 4,019 $1,928 $42,884,747 6 Old Universal $2,400,000 2,631 $912 $42,957,640 7 Black Widow Disney $2,000,000 2,060 $971 $178,199,531 8 Stillwater Focus Features $1,300,000 2,179 $597 $12,542,695 9 Green Knight, The A24 $1,163,401 1,784 $652 $14,738,256 10 Space Jam: A New Legacy Warner Bros. $1,115,000 1,841 $606 $68,082,738 11 Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Sony $670,000 776 $863 $24,492,838 12 Snake Eyes Paramount $600,000 1,035 $580 $27,504,205

© Comscore 2021

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...