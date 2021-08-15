Movies

‘Free Guy’ Wins The August 13th – 15th Box Office Weekend

The latest weekend of box office results is here and we continue to see how things are struggling as the delta variant is just omnipresent in everything. The top film this weekend is Free Guy, which is in theaters only, and comes in at $28.4 million across 4,100 screens. With word that a sequel is already desired by Disney as they likely see it doing well through other platforms down the line, it’s a weak opening but not unexpected after seeing how other films like Suicide Squad and Black Widow have done among others. It also doesn’t help that so many overseas theaters are still closed with most places struggling still.

The other new film this weekend was Don’t Breathe 2, which comes in at second at $10.6 million, while Respect lands at fourth with $8.8 million.

Jungle Cruise brought in another $9 million this weekend while the previously mentioned Suicide Squad added another $7.7 million.

Next weekend sees Lionsgate attempting to bring The Protege out wide while Searchlight Pictures goes for The Night House. Warner Bros. is doing a theatrical/HBO Max release for Reminiscence.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Free Guy20th Century Studios$28,400,0004,165$6,819$28,400,000
2Don’t Breathe 2Sony$10,600,0003,005$3,527$10,600,000
3Jungle CruiseDisney$9,000,0003,900$2,308$82,142,554
4RespectUnited Artists Releasing$8,805,1053,207$2,746$8,805,105
5Suicide Squad, TheWarner Bros.$7,750,0004,019$1,928$42,884,747
6OldUniversal$2,400,0002,631$912$42,957,640
7Black WidowDisney$2,000,0002,060$971$178,199,531
8StillwaterFocus Features$1,300,0002,179$597$12,542,695
9Green Knight, TheA24$1,163,4011,784$652$14,738,256
10Space Jam: A New LegacyWarner Bros.$1,115,0001,841$606$68,082,738
11Escape Room: Tournament of ChampionsSony$670,000776$863$24,492,838
12Snake EyesParamount$600,0001,035$580$27,504,205

© Comscore 2021