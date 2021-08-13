Marble League 2021: Events #7-9

In this edition of the Marble League recap, we’re covering Hurdles, Block Pushing, and Triathlon.

This year’s Hurdles competition is modified from previous versions of the event. Now instead of weighted pendulums that the marbles have to push, there are little ramps they have to climb. After four heats, two semi-finals, and a final, Team Momo comes out on top.

Block Pushing returns this year, with teams of four cooperating to push a piece of plastic as far as possible down a chute. Not only do the Raspberry Racers win this one, they also set a ML record for an individual run. Juicy.

And finally, the triathlon, the 9th event of this year’s Marble League, combining Marbula One-inspired on-road racing, Sand Marble Rally-inspired off-road racing, and of course, swimming. This event has a lot of close finishes, with the pool section rapidly changing athletes’ fortunes. When all’s said and done, the Hazers take bronze, the Green Ducks take silver, and the aptly named Savage Speeders take the gold.

Team Momo, the Raspberry Racers, and the Savage Speeders remain atop the standings, but the Green Ducks have now vaulted into fourth place (albeit a distant one). What will the rest of this year’s contest hold? We’ll have to wait and see.

For complete Marble League 2021 stats, please check out the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

