“Yes, yes, thank you all for standing to attention. I am King Friday XIII, and you are all my loyal subjects on this ‘Avocado’ as you call it. Make yourselves comfortable, and remember, we are having a contest. There will be a special prize for the person who can find a picture of myself which I like the most.
Have a good evening, and don’t bother Daniel Tiger. He’s very superstitious on this day for some reason.”
All Hail the King Friday the 13th Thread
“Yes, yes, thank you all for standing to attention. I am King Friday XIII, and you are all my loyal subjects on this ‘Avocado’ as you call it. Make yourselves comfortable, and remember, we are having a contest. There will be a special prize for the person who can find a picture of myself which I like the most.