Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Aug. 12

Today’s contestants are:

Ruth, a judicial educator, did a freefall of over a mile;

Steve, a product manager, loved Kodiak, Alaska as a kid; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, has seen the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy a lot. Matt is a sixteen-day champ with winnings of $505,200.

Late in DJ, Ruth gained control, chose a $400 clue and shockingly picked DD3, with which she was able to stay in range of Matt going into FJ. The scores were Matt at $30,400, Ruth with $21,000 and Steve at $200.

DD1 – $1,000 – UNUSUAL ISLANDS – Miyake Islanders have worn masks to thwart this element, atomic no. 16, prevalent in the air due to gassy Mount Oyama (On the first clue of the game, Matt won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – FEATURES OF THE MOON – Apollo 17 astronauts landed near a mountain called “South” this; you may be familiar with the Vinson one in Antarctica (Matt won $1,000 from his score of $22,600 vs. $8,000 for Ruth.)

DD3 (video) – $400 – CLASSIC BRITISH NOVELS – (Shown is an illustration of an upright robe with no body seen inside, with a “floating” bottle and glass where the hands should be) Seen here is a cover for one of the earlier editions of this Wells novel (Ruth won $9,000 from her total of $10,000 vs. $25,600 for Matt.)

FJ – BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES – Based on a 1974 novel, this film has been described as combining “An Enemy of the People” & “Moby Dick”

Surprisingly, only Matt was correct on FJ, adding $12,000 to win with $42,400 for a seventeen-day total of $547,600. He now trails only Ken and James in regular game winnings.

Wagering strategy: Ruth bet it all on FJ, while the percentage play would have been to make a very small bet and hope to take the win if Matt missed. Also, this game illustrated the potential risk of making a tiny wager on DD2 while an opponent has a substantial score and DD3 remains on the board.

Classic rock conundrums: Following yesterday’s Triple Stumper about Genesis, today no one knew the Jethro Tull four-word rhyming album title that includes a building material, “Thick as a Brick”.

One more thing: Not only was there a very rare top-row DD in DJ, where Matt would be unlikely to shop for a DD, the first round DD was placed in the spot Matt would be most expected to choose with the first selection.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is sulfur? DD2 – What is Massif? DD3 – What is “The Invisible Man”? FJ – What is “Jaws”?

