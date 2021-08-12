Comic Book Chat – 60th Anniversary of the Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year and we are going to celebrate Marvel’s First Family in style!.

We will be discussing the impact the Fantastic Four had on comics back in the 1960s and their place in pop culture today.

Once again, we will be limiting the discussion to a few topics today as I have a few other thread ideas I’d like to sprinkle in between now and the end of the year.

Here are a few starter questions to get the ball rolling:

Tell us the importance of Lee and Kirby’s initial run on Fantastic Four, especially since it ran for almost 100 issues!

Tell us your favorite member of the Fantastic Four and why.

What is your favorite run of Fantastic Four and why do you enjoy it so much?

Feel free to add a topic or two to spur conversation in the comment section below.

