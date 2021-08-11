Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Aug. 11

Today’s contestants are:

Max, a musician, plays many stringed instruments;

Brianna, a community engagement manager, has a black belt in judo; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, likes the light in Stockholm.. Matt is a fifteen-day champ with winnings of $475,600.

Once again, Matt doubled up on DD1 to take a big lead, made modest bets on both DDs in DJ and scored another textbook runaway at $31,600 vs. $8,800 for Brianna and $5,400 for Max.

DD1 – $800 – AN AUGUST CATEGORY – August 1990: Sue Hendrickson discovers a 40-foot-long skeleton of this (Matt, who went through a painful process to come up with a seemingly straightforward response, won $6,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – CHINA’S CULTURAL REVOLUTION – Also called “Quotations from Chairman Mao”, this colorful book was carried by the revolution’s most zealous adherents (Matt won $2,000 from his score of $23,200 vs. $7,200 for Brianna.)

DD3 – $800 – MATH – It’s a statement of a relationship such as greater or less than; it’s also a socioeconomic issue (Matt won $2,000 from his total of $25,200 vs. $8,800 for Brianna.)

FJ – WORLD FLAGS – The use of red, yellow & green as Pan-African colors began with the flag of this nation, the continent’s oldest independent country

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, as for the second time this week, Matt crossed out the right response. Matt only dropped $2,000 to win with $29,600 for a sixteen-day total of $505,200.

Clue selection strategy: Brianna got off to a good start early in DJ, but after going to clues in the top two rows, lost control to Matt, who soon found DD2 under a $1,600 clue. Later after regaining control, Brianna selected a clue from the category where DD2 had previously been found.

This day in Mattsylvania: The champ didn’t pick up on Joe Buck’s not-so-hot impression of “Caddyshack” star Rodney Dangerfield, incorrectly responding to a clue about an insult from the movie as being delivered by Don Rickles.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the trio who did the 1986 album “Invisible Touch” is Genesis.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a t-rex? DD2 – What is the “Little Red Book”? DD3 – What is inequality? FJ – What is Ethiopia? (Matt crossed that out and wrote Egypt.)

