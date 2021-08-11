AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 4

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This weeks’ discussion topic is the Inquisitive Rogue subclass. Rogues of this archetype are master investigators and detectives, with their expert ability to read people’s motive and intent, pick up on minute details, and make brilliant deductive leaps.

Starting at 3rd level, you have an Ear for Deceit and an Eye for Detail. The former ability allows you treat a roll of 7 or lower on an Insight check as an 8 (ie, you can’t roll lower than an 8, before your bonuses are applied), when you’re trying to determine whether a person is lying. The latter allows you to use your bonus action to make a Perception check to spot a hidden creature or object or an Investigation check to uncover or decipher clues.

Also at level 3, you practice Insightful Fighting, using your observational abilities to determine your opponents tactics and how best to counter them, while also keeping an eye out for their weaknesses. As a bonus action, you can make an Insight check contested by a creature’s Deception check. If you succeed, you can use your Sneak Attack against the target, even if you don’t have advantage on the attack. This benefit lasts for 1 minute, or until you choose to use it on a different target.

At level 9, your Steady Eye gives you advantage on any Perception or Investigation check, as long as you move no more than half of your speed on the same turn.

At 13th level your Unerring Eye allows you to sense effects that are designed to trick you. As an action, you can sense the presence of illusions, shapechangers, or other magical effects used to deceive within a range of 30 feet from you. You can’t use this ability if you are blinded or deafened, and you only learn that such an effect is present but not its nature or what it is trying to conceal or obfuscate. You can use this ability a number of times equal to your WIS modifier, regaining expended uses on a long rest.

Finally, by the time you reach level 17, you’ve trained your observational powers enough to have an Eye for Weakness. Whenever you use your Insightful Fighting ability on a creature, if your check is successful your Sneak Attacks against that creature deal an additional 3d6 damage.

Players and Characters Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include: JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Fighter/Rogue), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals

CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker

TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist

Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection

The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues

Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe

[collapse]

Recap this week comes from TheHayesCode. Thanks, Hayes!

Hazel's Diary Well, Diary, I’ve got something awful strange to report since the last time I wrote. All those spooks and specters I used to pretend to see? I’ve been actually seein’ ‘em, and I don’t mean just a few! All sorts of ghosts have been showing up to fill my nights with things going bump. At least they mostly seem to be the friendly sort. Actually, it’s comin’ in real handy, being able to give ‘em a call when I’m in a tight spot, which seems to be more and more these days. Speaking of which, let me fill you in… We’re deep in Yilan now and my shoes have officially had it. My dresses aren’t much better. It’s a lucky thing I picked up sturdier armor and traveling clothes before we left town. It may not be very fashionable, but neither are shredded rags. Just lately we’ve been sent to find a path through a karst, which is a sort of maze of rocks walls and caves, infested with screeching fungus and tar-covered zombies. Did I mention the tar pits? There are tar pits. Eccch. Thing is, I kinda discovered I can climb real well, too. Like a monkey. No, even better’n that – more like a spider. Straight up the walls. I dunno what having all these spirits sloshing around in my innards is doing to me, exactly, but at least the cravings have died down a little. And it turns out bein’ able to climb straight up walls is real useful when you’re trying to navigate a karst. It’s also useful when one of your teammates drops a bottle of alchemist’s fire in the tar and tries to dive in after it, like Minty almost did, and then Anton shoots it to keep her from swimming in stickeroo and ends up blowing half the pit to hell, and then Minty uses that to light a torch and see a natural gas jet on fire and the whole place goes up. I stayed way up outta that one on my nice, safe wall, I can tell you. We encountered some kinda goo cube after that, and a little later, some sorta marshy muck monsters burrowing up out of the mud to attack us. This place is just full of things that want to kill us and (usally) cover us in glop, too. Luckily, I was able to summon up a little orphan ragmuffin to get Minty out of a scrape, but we’ve still gotta find our way outta this karst before we end up as lizard lunch… [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...