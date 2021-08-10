The Night Thread Talks Bresson Album Favorites #7

Last one! I decided to do some stuff related to my ongoing review/talkabout/long winded rants about my vinyl collection that can be found on this site under the Crate Skimmers moniker. So i’m going to talk 7 night threads in a row about some albums you might’ve not heard but are well worth a listen.

#7 Killing Joke – Killing Joke

You know this site got more then this OP and the PT right. Like Testicles of DOOM’s tremedous 7(!) part breakdown of Killing Joke whole lifespan. It’s way better then anything I’ve written for this site and well worth a read. I got little to add on what he says in the first part of his write up about Killing Joke’s debut. Expect maybe this is one of the bleakest and best things to come out of punk which still sounds so fresh to this day.

That was 7 days of me talking gibberish about music hope you had fun or hated it.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...