Superman & Lois/ Stargirl Live Chat

The Eradicator

Lois is worried about Jordan as he and Sarah continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark pays Lana a visit. Lastly, Jonathan has been spending more and more time with John Henry.

Summer School: Chapter 1

With summer break around the corner, Pat suggests the family take a vacation; Beth stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her; Rick secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.

Excited to have both these shows back. Here’s the live chat.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...