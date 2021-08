Scottish actor Kevin McKidd was born on August 9, 1973. I like ’im. Apparently he’s best known for having been on Grey’s Anatomy forever, but I best know him from Trainspotting, Rome, and the pretty good 2004 BBC two-parter Gunpowder, Treason and Plot, where he played the Earl of Bothwell opposite Clémence Poésy as Mary, Queen of Scots. And look: the whole bloody mess is on YouTube for free!

