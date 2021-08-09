Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 41

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 39 Results

Spoiler 54.55% Sonic Generations (3DS) Radical Highway Act 1 50.00% Summon Night GRANTHESE Valley of Snow Flurries 50.00% Persona 4 Arena Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.] 45.45% The Last Remnant Rolling Hills, Sprawling Plains 40.91% Bar Oasis Timeless 40.91% Katamari Forever Galactic SOUL 40.91% Deadly Premonition The Woods and the Goddess 40.91% Final Fantasy XIII The Promise 40.91% Double Dragon Neon Title Theme 36.36% Epic Battle Fantasy 3 Journey To The East 36.36% Bleed Hall Of Heroes 36.36% Legasista Shaman Dance: Tripudium Bruji 36.36% Fate/Extra Down to Dawn [Private Room] 36.36% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Fangora 31.82% DJ Hero Hollaback Girl vs Feel Good Inc. – Gwen Stefani vs Gorillaz 31.82% Frog Fractions A History of Boxing [Chris Hampton/Jim Crawford/Kumar Daryanani] 27.27% Enslaved Odyssey To The West Cloud Surfing 18.18% Mass Effect 2 Reflections 18.18% Left 4 Dead 2 Midnight Tank 13.64% DJ Hero Insane In the Brain vs The Edge – Cypress Hill vs David Axelrod 9.09% Max & the Magic Marker Hello World 9.09% DJ Hero Izzo (H.O.V.A) vs My Name Is – Jay-Z vs Eminem 9.09% The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 3 Princess Pirate Ship 4.55% Kinect Star Wars Hologram Girl What a glow-up for Radical Highway! Back in the 01-04 tournament, the original version of this song (“Vengeance is Mine… for Radical Highway”) got just 27.27%. But it turns out a playoff song was there all along, it just needed a makeover montage, as “Radical Highway Act 1” wins the group! I’m so excited; Sonic Adventure 2 is my favorite OST ever, and in its original tournament the best it could do was 2 wild card bubble songs. But it’s finally hit the big time! [collapse]

Group 40 Results

Spoiler 70.00% Journey Apotheosis 55.00% Digital: A Love Story Future, and It Doesn’t Work 50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sailing the Sand Sea 50.00% Double Dragon Neon Space Dojo 1 45.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Theme 45.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Tower of the Shadow of Death 45.00% Catherine Also Sprach Brooks 35.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Miracle Mask Theme 35.00% Minecraft Sweden 35.00% Maldita Castilla El Reino del Sufimiento I 30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Underworld 30.00% 3D Dot Game Heroes Breakout 30.00% Final Fantasy XIII Test Of The L’Cie 30.00% A Boy and His Blob Home Sweet Home 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Mid Boss 25.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Calm Afternoon 25.00% Catherine Jouji Washington 25.00% Trails from Zero Special Support Section 20.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Sphere Doomer 20.00% The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan Surrounded by Enemies 20.00% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Mushrooms (Bonus Track) 15.00% Trails from Zero Foolish Gig 15.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Left Right Battle! 10.00% Plants vs Zombies Pool Stage [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday August 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday August 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

