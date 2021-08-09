Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 41

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 39 Results
|54.55%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Radical Highway Act 1
|50.00%
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|Valley of Snow Flurries
|50.00%
|Persona 4 Arena
|Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.]
|45.45%
|The Last Remnant
|Rolling Hills, Sprawling Plains
|40.91%
|Bar Oasis
|Timeless
|40.91%
|Katamari Forever
|Galactic SOUL
|40.91%
|Deadly Premonition
|The Woods and the Goddess
|40.91%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Promise
|40.91%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Title Theme
|36.36%
|Epic Battle Fantasy 3
|Journey To The East
|36.36%
|Bleed
|Hall Of Heroes
|36.36%
|Legasista
|Shaman Dance: Tripudium Bruji
|36.36%
|Fate/Extra
|Down to Dawn [Private Room]
|36.36%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Vs. Fangora
|31.82%
|DJ Hero
|Hollaback Girl vs Feel Good Inc. – Gwen Stefani vs Gorillaz
|31.82%
|Frog Fractions
|A History of Boxing [Chris Hampton/Jim Crawford/Kumar Daryanani]
|27.27%
|Enslaved Odyssey To The West
|Cloud Surfing
|18.18%
|Mass Effect 2
|Reflections
|18.18%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Midnight Tank
|13.64%
|DJ Hero
|Insane In the Brain vs The Edge – Cypress Hill vs David Axelrod
|9.09%
|Max & the Magic Marker
|Hello World
|9.09%
|DJ Hero
|Izzo (H.O.V.A) vs My Name Is – Jay-Z vs Eminem
|9.09%
|The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 3
|Princess Pirate Ship
|4.55%
|Kinect Star Wars
|Hologram Girl
What a glow-up for Radical Highway! Back in the 01-04 tournament, the original version of this song (“Vengeance is Mine… for Radical Highway”) got just 27.27%. But it turns out a playoff song was there all along, it just needed a makeover montage, as “Radical Highway Act 1” wins the group! I’m so excited; Sonic Adventure 2 is my favorite OST ever, and in its original tournament the best it could do was 2 wild card bubble songs. But it’s finally hit the big time!
Group 40 Results
|70.00%
|Journey
|Apotheosis
|55.00%
|Digital: A Love Story
|Future, and It Doesn’t Work
|50.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Sailing the Sand Sea
|50.00%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Space Dojo 1
|45.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Fi’s Theme
|45.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Tower of the Shadow of Death
|45.00%
|Catherine
|Also Sprach Brooks
|35.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Miracle Mask Theme
|35.00%
|Minecraft
|Sweden
|35.00%
|Maldita Castilla
|El Reino del Sufimiento I
|30.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Underworld
|30.00%
|3D Dot Game Heroes
|Breakout
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Test Of The L’Cie
|30.00%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Home Sweet Home
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Mid Boss
|25.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Calm Afternoon
|25.00%
|Catherine
|Jouji Washington
|25.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Special Support Section
|20.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Sphere Doomer
|20.00%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan
|Surrounded by Enemies
|20.00%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Mushrooms (Bonus Track)
|15.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Foolish Gig
|15.00%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Left Right Battle!
|10.00%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Pool Stage
Newly Eliminated1
|31.82%
|They Bleed Pixels
|Voracity
|31.82%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Retro Mario
|31.82%
|Machinarium
|The End [Prague Radio] [Vojtech Zelinsky]
|31.82%
|The Journey Down: Chapter 1
|Kito’s Room
|31.82%
|Ciel Nosurge
|mei-fa-re koo-ja-i;
|31.82%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Black Tower
|31.82%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Tile in Style C
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection
|Troia
|31.82%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Lay The Pipe A
|31.82%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Sand Sea
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Vanille’s Theme
|31.82%
|Fez
|Sync
|31.82%
|Lucidity
|Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea
|31.82%
|DJ Hero
|Hollaback Girl vs Feel Good Inc. – Gwen Stefani vs Gorillaz
|31.82%
|Frog Fractions
|A History of Boxing [Chris Hampton/Jim Crawford/Kumar Daryanani]
|31.58%
|Max & the Magic Marker
|We Are Ze Robots
|31.58%
|Sonic Generations
|Vs. Shadow the Hedgehog (For True Story)
|31.58%
|Maldita Castilla
|El Bosque Encantado
|31.58%
|Sonic Colors
|Area: Planet Wisp
|31.58%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Engage the Enemy
|31.58%
|Child of Eden
|Journey 4
|31.58%
|Bravely Default
|Ballad Moving Toward Hope
|31.58%
|Sine Mora
|Moneta Point A
|31.58%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Dreamyard
|31.58%
|Mass Effect 2
|Alpha Relay
|31.58%
|Skullgirls
|The Fish Man’s Dance
|30.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Underworld
|30.00%
|3D Dot Game Heroes
|Breakout
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Test Of The L’Cie
|30.00%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Home Sweet Home
|27.27%
|Enslaved Odyssey To The West
|Cloud Surfing
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Mid Boss
|25.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Calm Afternoon
|25.00%
|Catherine
|Jouji Washington
|25.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Special Support Section
|20.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Sphere Doomer
|20.00%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan
|Surrounded by Enemies
|20.00%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Mushrooms (Bonus Track)
|18.18%
|Mass Effect 2
|Reflections
|18.18%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Midnight Tank
|15.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Foolish Gig
|15.00%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Left Right Battle!
|13.64%
|DJ Hero
|Insane In the Brain vs The Edge – Cypress Hill vs David Axelrod
|10.00%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Pool Stage
|9.09%
|Max & the Magic Marker
|Hello World
|9.09%
|DJ Hero
|Izzo (H.O.V.A) vs My Name Is – Jay-Z vs Eminem
|9.09%
|The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 3
|Princess Pirate Ship
|4.55%
|Kinect Star Wars
|Hologram Girl
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday August 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday August 10th at 10:00PM Pacific