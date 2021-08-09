Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 41

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 39 Results

54.55% Sonic Generations (3DS) Radical Highway Act 1
50.00% Summon Night GRANTHESE Valley of Snow Flurries
50.00% Persona 4 Arena Reach Out to the Truth [P4 Arena ver.]
45.45% The Last Remnant Rolling Hills, Sprawling Plains
40.91% Bar Oasis Timeless
40.91% Katamari Forever Galactic SOUL
40.91% Deadly Premonition The Woods and the Goddess
40.91% Final Fantasy XIII The Promise
40.91% Double Dragon Neon Title Theme
36.36% Epic Battle Fantasy 3 Journey To The East
36.36% Bleed Hall Of Heroes
36.36% Legasista Shaman Dance: Tripudium Bruji
36.36% Fate/Extra Down to Dawn [Private Room]
36.36% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Fangora
31.82% DJ Hero Hollaback Girl vs Feel Good Inc. – Gwen Stefani vs Gorillaz
31.82% Frog Fractions A History of Boxing [Chris Hampton/Jim Crawford/Kumar Daryanani]
27.27% Enslaved Odyssey To The West Cloud Surfing
18.18% Mass Effect 2 Reflections
18.18% Left 4 Dead 2 Midnight Tank
13.64% DJ Hero Insane In the Brain vs The Edge – Cypress Hill vs David Axelrod
9.09% Max & the Magic Marker Hello World
9.09% DJ Hero Izzo (H.O.V.A) vs My Name Is – Jay-Z vs Eminem
9.09% The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 3 Princess Pirate Ship
4.55% Kinect Star Wars Hologram Girl

What a glow-up for Radical Highway! Back in the 01-04 tournament, the original version of this song (“Vengeance is Mine… for Radical Highway”) got just 27.27%. But it turns out a playoff song was there all along, it just needed a makeover montage, as “Radical Highway Act 1” wins the group! I’m so excited; Sonic Adventure 2 is my favorite OST ever, and in its original tournament the best it could do was 2 wild card bubble songs. But it’s finally hit the big time!

Group 40 Results

70.00% Journey Apotheosis
55.00% Digital: A Love Story Future, and It Doesn’t Work
50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Sailing the Sand Sea
50.00% Double Dragon Neon Space Dojo 1
45.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Theme
45.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Tower of the Shadow of Death
45.00% Catherine Also Sprach Brooks
35.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Miracle Mask Theme
35.00% Minecraft Sweden
35.00% Maldita Castilla El Reino del Sufimiento I
30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Underworld
30.00% 3D Dot Game Heroes Breakout
30.00% Final Fantasy XIII Test Of The L’Cie
30.00% A Boy and His Blob Home Sweet Home
25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Mid Boss
25.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Calm Afternoon
25.00% Catherine Jouji Washington
25.00% Trails from Zero Special Support Section
20.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Sphere Doomer
20.00% The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan Surrounded by Enemies
20.00% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Mushrooms (Bonus Track)
15.00% Trails from Zero Foolish Gig
15.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Left Right Battle!
10.00% Plants vs Zombies Pool Stage

Newly Eliminated1

31.82% They Bleed Pixels Voracity
31.82% Super Mario 3D Land Retro Mario
31.82% Machinarium The End [Prague Radio] [Vojtech Zelinsky]
31.82% The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Kito’s Room
31.82% Ciel Nosurge mei-fa-re koo-ja-i;
31.82% Pokémon Black and White 2 Black Tower
31.82% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Tile in Style C
31.82% Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection Troia
31.82% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Lay The Pipe A
31.82% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Sand Sea
31.82% Final Fantasy XIII Vanille’s Theme
31.82% Fez Sync
31.82% Lucidity Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea
31.82% DJ Hero Hollaback Girl vs Feel Good Inc. – Gwen Stefani vs Gorillaz
31.82% Frog Fractions A History of Boxing [Chris Hampton/Jim Crawford/Kumar Daryanani]
31.58% Max & the Magic Marker We Are Ze Robots
31.58% Sonic Generations Vs. Shadow the Hedgehog (For True Story)
31.58% Maldita Castilla El Bosque Encantado
31.58% Sonic Colors Area: Planet Wisp
31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles Engage the Enemy
31.58% Child of Eden Journey 4
31.58% Bravely Default Ballad Moving Toward Hope
31.58% Sine Mora Moneta Point A
31.58% Pokémon Black and White Dreamyard
31.58% Mass Effect 2 Alpha Relay
31.58% Skullgirls The Fish Man’s Dance
30.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Underworld
30.00% 3D Dot Game Heroes Breakout
30.00% Final Fantasy XIII Test Of The L’Cie
30.00% A Boy and His Blob Home Sweet Home
27.27% Enslaved Odyssey To The West Cloud Surfing
25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Mid Boss
25.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Calm Afternoon
25.00% Catherine Jouji Washington
25.00% Trails from Zero Special Support Section
20.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Sphere Doomer
20.00% The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan Surrounded by Enemies
20.00% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Mushrooms (Bonus Track)
18.18% Mass Effect 2 Reflections
18.18% Left 4 Dead 2 Midnight Tank
15.00% Trails from Zero Foolish Gig
15.00% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Left Right Battle!
13.64% DJ Hero Insane In the Brain vs The Edge – Cypress Hill vs David Axelrod
10.00% Plants vs Zombies Pool Stage
9.09% Max & the Magic Marker Hello World
9.09% DJ Hero Izzo (H.O.V.A) vs My Name Is – Jay-Z vs Eminem
9.09% The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 3 Princess Pirate Ship
4.55% Kinect Star Wars Hologram Girl

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 41 will be active until Tuesday August 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 42 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 41 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 41 is open until Tuesday August 10th at 10:00PM Pacific