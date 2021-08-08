Triviacados: Sunday, August 8, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?
Quiz Notes:
- The answers to the six starter questions all begin with ‘K.’ Answer the first to unlock the next, and so on.
- *The follow-up questions do NOT have to start with ‘K.’
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.