30 Day Animal Challenge Day 8: Favourite Animal Documentary or Nature Show

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

I’ll admit that I don’t see much in the way of these as an adult since I’m not on any of the Discovery channels that host the animal related shows. But if I come across something about penguins, damnit, I’m stuck there for awhile. Where I did put in my hours watching nature shows, however, is when my kids were growing up as we wanted to expose them to a lot of different things. One that really stuck out for me and continues to do so is Zoboomafoo, which got us into lemurs and I still have a stuffed toy in my office of one that makes my kids smile every time they see it.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the scariest animal that you think deserves its own horror movie?

