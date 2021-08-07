Public Domain Theater: Five Minutes to Live (& “Farm Frolics”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This time around, we have the flick Five Minutes to Live (also known as Door-to-Door Maniac). It’s one part heist film and one part home invasion thriller, with a generous helping of dark-side-of-suburbia social commentary. But it’s most well known for starring musical sensation Johnny Cash (and, yes, they find excuses for him to sing and play the guitar).

To go along with it, we have the Merrie Melodies cartoon “Farm Frolics”. I’ll admit, it’s not one of the funniest cartoons Warner Bros. put out; the gags are decent, but not anything exceptional. However, the artwork and animation on the farmyard animals is shockingly beautiful, and deserves to be seen.

So whether you want to take a trip down to the farm or spend five minutes with a guitar wielding gangster, Public Domain Theater has you covered!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...