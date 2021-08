This is a place for all enthusiasts of two wheeled muscular powered contraptions (and also Glyph)

This week’s topic is, Safety. Cycling is fun but can be a dangerous activity when sharing the road with armored monstrosities that outweigh us 10x and go faster than us. Helmets, lights, gloves, mirrors, knowing and obeying the rules of the road etc, all help to keep us in one piece.

