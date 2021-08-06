Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Aug. 6

Introducing today’s contestants:

Madeline, a college access program coordinator, bribed her way out of Peru;

Patrick, a labor and employment specialist, missed out on a foul ball; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, whose mom and dad inspired him to win his first game. Matt is a twelve-day champ with winnings of $394,600.

Matt swept the first five $1,000 clues to open the game and had an easy time of it, leading into FJ with $25,600 vs. $5,800 for Madeline and $4,200 for Patrick.

DD1 – $1,000 – OCEANOGRAPHIC TERMS – Term for the Pacific Ocean zone that forms a band as long as the Equator & has about 75% of the Earth’s active volcanoes (Matt won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – “G” I’D LIKE TO GO THERE – This historic city lies at the junction of the same-named lake & the Rhone River (On the first clue of DJ, rather than bet the maximum, Madeline chose to wager $1,000 from her score of $1,600 vs. $10,400 for Matt.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ANCIENT SYMBOLS – (Shown is a symbol of a bird-like creature) The symbol seen here is a representation of this loud avian of Native American mythology (Matt won $2,000 from his total of $10,800 vs. $5,000 for Madeline.)

FJ – LITERATURE & THE ANIMAL KINGDOM – In 2020 scientists named Trimeresurus Salazar, a new species of this, after a character in a book series

Matt and Patrick were correct on FJ, with Matt adding $10,000 to win with $35,600 for a 13-day total of $430,200, which David Faber told us puts Matt at no. 5 on the all-time earnings list (in regular games).

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the instrument played by two marchers in “Spirit of ’76”, Matt said “fife” and Patrick said “fife and drum”, but no one said simply “drum”.

Don’t forget the “s”: Patrick was ruled incorrect for leaving off the “s” on Giant’s Causeway, and Madeline was penalized for missing the “s” in the song “Put Your Records On.”

Next up to guest host to close out the season: Joe Buck.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Ring of Fire? DD2 – What is Geneva? DD3 – What is thunderbird? FJ – What is snake? (Yes, it’s another Harry Potter clue.)

