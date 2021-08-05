Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which streaming series do you wish had a home video release so you could avoid having to stream it to rewatch it?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5TH, 2021:

Brat Loves Judy Series Premiere (WE tv)

Teddy (Shudder)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6TH, 2021:

For The Love Of Kitchens Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Hit & Run Series Premiere (Netflix)

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV)

Mr. Corman Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Navarasa Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ranch To Table Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Suicide Squad (HBO Max)

The Swarm (Netflix)

2020 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony (NBC)

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide Series Premiere (NBC)

Val (Amazon) –

Vivo (Netflix)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 2021:

The 27-Hour Day (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8TH, 2021:

Family Game Fight! Series Premiere (NBC)

Godfather Of Harlem Season Premiere (Epix)

Money Hungry Series Premiere (Food)

Sweet Revenge (HMM)

The L Word: Generation Q Season Two Premiere (Showtime)

UFO (Showtime)

MONDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2021:

Cheap Old Houses Series Premiere (HGTV)

Reservation Dogs Series Premiere (Hulu)

Shaman King Series Premiere (Netflix)

Super Heists Series Premiere (CNBC)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2021:

Bleed With Me (Shudder)

Chopped: Playing With Fire (Food)

DC’s Stargirl Season Two Premiere (The CW)

Fantasy Island Series Premiere (Fox)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys Season Premiere (HBO)

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix)

Unraveled: The Stalker’s Web (Discovery+)

Untold: Malice At The Palace (Netflix)

Wild N’ Out Season Premiere (VH1)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11TH, 2021:

Bake Squad Series Premiere (Netflix)

Cheap Old Houses Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Misha & The Wolves (Netflix)

Money Court Series Premiere (CNBC)

Riverdale Summer Premiere (The CW)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix)

What If? Series Premiere (Disney+)

