This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

One of the things that we love about animals is that some of them have some really neat abilities, such as how those cats always lay on me and purr me to sleep! Today, we want to know what animal power/ability that they have that you’d love to have!

Bonus Prompt: Which fictional animal has the best superpower?

