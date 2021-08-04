Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Aug. 4

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Nicole, an environmental scientist, has an aging sourdough starter;

Kevin, an attorney, pulled the old “impress people by watching a earlier showing of Jeopardy!” trick; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, had a dog named Dostoevsky. Matt is a ten-day champ with winnings of $362,400.

Matt found both DDs in DJ while his opponents were in the red and made a total of $15,000 on them, cruising into FJ at $43,200 vs. $600 for Kevin and $400 for Nicole.

DD1 – $800 – THE 16th CENTURY – Launched in 1536, the Portuguese version of this focused largely on pretend converts (Nicole lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – ANTON CHEKHOV – In “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”, an albatross gets killed; in an 1896 Chekhov play, it’s one of these birds (Matt won $10,000 from his total of $20,200.)

DD3 – $2,000 – “C” IN SCIENCE – Numbers 55 & 58 on the periodic table are these 2 elements that differ by a letter (Matt won $5,000 from his score of $33,400.)

FJ – THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE – The first published announcement of the Declaration was by a Philadelphia paper that reported it in this foreign language

For the third time in the last four games, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Matt went very big, dropping $37,000 to win with $6,200 for an eleven-day total of $368,600.

That’s before our time: No one knew the “C” artificial sweetener that was banned in 1970, cyclamates, or for an audio clue, the speaker who made reference to “Mick and I” is Keith Richards.

Cluereader corner: Faber does a good job of conveying that Trebek-like “air of disappointment” when there’s a clue the players miss that he seems to think they should have gotten (in this case, the Richards clue).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is inquisition? DD2 – What is seagull? DD3 – What are cesium and cerium? FJ – What is German?

