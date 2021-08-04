AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 3

Into the Karstlands

An excerpt from the journal of Bastian Updelver

After escaping from that extraordinarily large lizard, we pushed into an area Greencloak called the Karstlands–a labyrinth of razor sharp limestone and granite rock formations. We camped for the night while Greencloak decided how best to navigate the wagon through the maze, which gave me the opportunity to run some experiments with some of the different materials I’d picked up thus far. I came up with an elixir that should allow the drinker to run faster for a short time. Decided to name it after that Monster we so narrowly avoided being eaten by.

Next day, Greencloak told us his plan. He sent our group and two of the others ahead to try and find a path wide enough for the wagon, sending his weird lizard-bird familiar, Turu, to check up on us periodically.

The Karstlands are a fascinating place. The rocks seemed to naturally form a maze of twisting passages, and there were some very interesting fungi growing all over the place. I admit, I was a bit distracted gathering samples, so when one of the mushrooms started shrieking, I was taken by surprise. Luckily, these fungi aren’t fully sentient, they just make a terrible racket as a defense mechanism when you get too close. They’ll usually stop when you get far enough away, but there’s no telling what sort of creatures that noise might attract. I told Minty to take care of it, but sure enough before we could get close some kind of ooze squelched out of the wall towards the sound. Anton and Ku were able to kill the shrieker before it attracted any more creatures, and Leah muttered something that made the ooze quiver and then just melt away. I have to keep a closer eye on that one.

In the meantime, in searching among the mushrooms, I found a flat, five-pointed piece of a greenish-purple metal I’d never seen before. The points were very sharp, like daggers, and there was an odd series of bumps and divots arranged around the center of it. None of us knew what it was, so I pocketed it for later study.

A short time later we came to an area that was a little more open, but dotted sticky tarpits here and here. Bones of some large animals were sticking up out of the tar, and there was a weird bird, sort of like Turu but much bigger perched on a ribcage and squawking rather threateningly, as if to scare us away from its meal. Ku squawked back, but that only served to gather a couple more of the creatures close by. They weren’t making a move yet, so we tried to move slowly past them. There was a small pond to the north and another passage continuing eastwards. As we moved, Anton recovered another star-shaped rock near the edge of a tarpit. This one was made of quartz and had different markings.

When we made it the edge of the pond, which seemed to be only a foot or two deep. The birds were still staring at us, so Minty and Leah started to wade across the water, only to start sinking into the hidden tar pit underneath. I guess that’s what the birds had been waiting for, because as we started to help our friends out of the tar, they attacked! It wasn’t all bad, as it afforded me an opportunity to test out one of the modifications I made to the Upshot–I rigged it up so that I could shoot a spray of acid instead of bolts. The propellant worked wonderfully, shooting the Caustic Brew from one rock wall clear across to the other wall about 30 feet away, and I managed to douse on of the birds with the substance as well. it took a few seconds for the acid to sink in, and in the meantime my friends had managed to kill the other two birds and another ooze that bubble up from a tarpit. As the bird I’d doused started to fly off to escape, the acid started to eat away at its feathers and then its skin, and before too long it dropped dead onto the rock wall. I’ll have to try and work up something that works a little faster, but in the meantime, this brew could be a good deterrent for anyone trying to mess with us. At least, anyone more intelligent than a lizard-bird.

With the birds gone, Hazel crossed the pond by walking in the rock wall like a spider. She’s another one that’s full of tricks. Anyway she said the path over there looked too difficult for the cart, and we’d have to figure a way over the pond for it anyway, so we continued down the eastern passageway, which of course set off more shriekers that in turn attracted more oozes, including a large ochre jelly. Hazel surprised us all by physically attacking an ooze with a ghostly rapier that manifested briefly, killing the creature. And Leah killed another by shooting some dark tentacles from her body, which also seemed to hurt Minty and Hazel a bit. I’ll have to remember not to get too close to her. The ochre jelly seemed much more interested in eating the shrieker that it did attacked us, so we decided to leave it be and just move on by.

Around the bend, we saw a fairly large lake, and near the shore was something out of a nightmare. Creatures with nine legs and huge bat-like ears. I always thought that wamps were just something my mother made up to scare me and my siblings when were children, but these very real! Luckily, they have no eyes and they couldn’t hear us over the sound of the nearby shriekers. There were three on the shore, feeding on the remains of one of those large three-horned beasts we’d hunted before, and a fourth that seemed to be struggling in the water, probably being dragged down into another submerged tar pit. Someone had the idea to keep them occupied by feeding them the lizard-birds we’d killed earlier, and Minty heroically dragged the three bird carcasses over and tossed them toward the wamps. Miraculously, this plan worked, as each of the three wamps grabbed a carcass and took off toward a cave opening in a high stone tower on the northern edge of the lake, leaving us free to bypass the tower. Of course, we’d need a more permanent solution if we were to bring the wagon this way, but at least at that time we’d have a much bigger party to deal with those monstrosities.

Later on, we came to a much larger tar pit than any we’d seen previously, with many enormous bones sticking out. The tar was bubbling up, and we watched as one of the animal carcasses shifted with the motion of the tar–or at least that’s what we thought. An undead beast with a long spiked tail and rows of bony plates on its back lurched out of the tarpit and attacked! I dropped a Grease bomb near the edge of the tar to slow the monster down, and it slipped and fell. Minty jumped right into the grease to fight the monster while Ku called down a Moonbeam. The creature stood up and slammed its tail into Minty–who stuck fast to the thing. It started to rush towards the rest of the group, but slipped again in the grease and went down. It’s tail was still swinging wildly, though, and as Anton moved up to try and attack he took a nasty blow from the tail and was out cold. I managed to bring him back up with a salve I’d worked up to, but then the dinosaur belched some hot tar all over him and knocked him out again. Now both Minty and the unconscious Anton were stuck fast to the beast. Hazel was able to wake Anton up again with a Healing Word, and he was able to get away. Minty, still stuck fast, just went into a frenzy, hacking at the undead beast until the radiant magic of Ku’s Moonbeam finally took the monster down…

[collapse]