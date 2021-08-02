August TV Preview – Network & Cable (Farewell For Now Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide)

You were a beautiful, infectious dream and someday you’ll see the light once more.

NBC

Hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Family Game Fight! pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Fox

Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Starring: Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriquez

Premieres August 10th

ABC

The Ultimate Surfer

The Ultimate Surfer will gather some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology, in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the world’s fastest-growing sport. Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in “The Ultimate Surfer” as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of the The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing.

Starring: Jesse Palmer, Erin Coscarelli, Joe Turpel, Kelly Slater

Premieres August 16th

FX

Reservation Dogs

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Starring: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Zahn McClarnon, Elva Guerra

Premieres August 8th

VH1

My True Crime Story

Ordinary people reveal how they got mixed up in criminal acts, from bank robberies to jewelry heists, and share their road to redemption.

Starring: Remy Ma

Premieres August 2nd

Nat Geo

9/11: One Day in America

The series chronicles the events of that day in 2001—at times, minute by minute—from the perspective of first responders and survivors, also looking at the heroism prompted by 9/11 and the tragic day’s lasting impact.

Premieres August 27th

WE tv

Brat Loves Judy

Legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

Starring: Da Brat, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart

Premieres August 5th

The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E

For over two decades, the passing of rap legend Eric Wright, aka “Eazy-E,” has been a mystery to the world! Could there be another explanation? Follow Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie and her mother and Eazy’s ex, Tracy as they dig deep to find out the truth surrounding the untimely death of the hip-hop icon.

Premieres August 12th

E!

Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door

Winning money has never been so comfortable! Watch families across America answer trivia questions with Jason Biggs from the comfort of their own home and see if they can win $25,000!

Starring: Jason Biggs

Quick Thoughts: If Jason Biggs just turned up at my door with cameras and giant bags of money, I would not open that door.

Premieres August 12th

MTV

Cribs

Stars of music, sports, television and more show off their not-so-humble abodes to MTV cameras, putting on display everything from custom car collections to in-home night clubs. The series shows how celebrities like Rick Ross, Scott Disick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Martha Stewart and more really live.

Quick Thoughts: So, I watch those Architectural Digest videos where they tour empty multi-million dollar houses that are trying to sell and every single time I say something to the effect of “Oh, we’re gonna end up in a French Revolution situation”. Just bringing that up here for no reason at all.

Premieres August 11th

TNT

AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night.

Starring: Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Sting, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr.

Quick Thoughts: Lord, the amount of time it took me to find a summary for this thing. I seriously considered just writing “People wrestle”.

Premieres August 13th

HBO

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

Owned and operated by Vernon Van Winkle, known as “Vern,” and his wife Ronda, a singer/songwriter, KPVM provides a look at what it takes to report the news in a small desert town with a population of over 37,000. With ambitious goals to expand into the Las Vegas market, Vern and his small team take on daunting challenges, including building a new tower to provide a stronger broadcast signal, developing new ideas to generate advertising revenue, and broadening their stories beyond local interests. In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, KPVM must navigate the hot political climate and its own internal political leanings while striving to remain neutral and boost viewership. But in an era of divisive politics, the series reveals a greater respect and camaraderie for those with different opinions than is typically portrayed in the national media. Pahrump and KPVM showcase people across the political spectrum where a sense of community, civility, friendship, and laughter prevails.

Premieres August 2nd

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Directed by Emmy-winner Peter Kunhardt, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union is a three-part documentary series chronicling the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama as the country grapples with its racial history. Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends, and critics, and interspersed with his own speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation informed by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America.

Premieres August 3rd

Showtime

UFO

UFO is a four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.

Quick Thoughts: Did I miss something? Netflix has a UFO series out this month as well. Is this a Dante’s Peak/Volcano/Deep Impact/Armageddon situation or has the UFO landscape changed so much that people are rushing out their shows?

Premieres August 8th

Epix

Chapelwaite

Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone, who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Starring: Adrien Brody, Emily Hampshire

Premieres August 22nd

Starz

Heels

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind.

Starring: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund

Quick Thoughts: Between this and Loki, Michael Waldron’s having quite the summer.

Premieres August 15th

