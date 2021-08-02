Ad Space – Miracle Mattress 9/11 Sale

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product: Miracle Mattress

The Promotion:

The Pitch: We don’t know the meaning of “too soon”!

So far, I haven’t tackled local commercials here on Ad Space, but this one was so infamously awful, I knew I had to feature it.

I will say, I can kinda … kinda understand their thought process here. Lots of stores do Memorial Day sales, so why not do a sale on another day for remembering the fallen?

Of course, the reason Memorial Day sales exist is because that’s a Federal holiday in the U.S., so a lot of people have the day off and are free to go to the stores. It’s not that remembering people who were killed makes us hanker to do some shopping (at least, not most of us).

But what truly makes this ad live in infamy is not simply the fact that they’re having a 9/11 sale, but how at the end, the commercial seems to be making fun of 9/11: knocking over two towers of pillows, giving fake cries of alarm, then immediately turning to the camera to deliver an insincere-as-hell “Never Forget”.

That’s just … wow!

Someday, doing jokes like this about 9/11 will no longer be in poor taste. If they’d done a commercial that spoofed the sinking of the Titanic, with a pillow iceberg or whathaveyou, there probably wouldn’t be any controversy, because all that horrific loss of life happened more than a century ago. It’s the old adage that comedy is simply tragedy plus time.

The time may come when this commercial will be inoffensive … but that time sure as hell wasn’t 2016!

