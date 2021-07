As I write this my day (by the time you read this, yesterday) has been completely derailed by a perfectly ordinary interaction with an automated voicemail system. Mental illness blows. Hope everybody else copes better today (my tomorrow) than I am today (your yesterday.)

I have no idea who uploaded the sad cat but it seems very appropriate so for thank you for allowing me to visually represent my state of mind.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...