The Werewolves of Monkey Island – Day Three

The line outside Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels stretched from one end of the pier to the other. With the death of LeChuck, a newfound optimism had grabbed hold of Melee Island(TM) and suddenly everyone was looking for a cheap ship to get back out on to the high seas.

Elliott the cabin boy stepped nervously out of Stan’s office and greeted the throng. “Er, I’m really sorry about this, but… I don’t think we can sell you any ships today.”

“Yarr! Why in blue hell not?!?” asked one of the pirates.

Nervously, Elliott swung the door to the office open. The crowd pushed closer to see what lay inside, then immediately wished they hadn’t. The body was technically unrecognizable, but the plaid coat and sombrero left no doubt.

A LIBRARY BOOK (Dicentra) has been killed. They were STAN (Town Jailer).

Leaving Stan’s, as you make your way through the partying crowd in the town square you notice a note stuck to the village clock tower. Kitty Witless reads it aloud: “Arrrrgh, me hearties! Ye may THINK ye have killed LeChuck, but it’ll take more than a few pints o’ root beer to sink this scalawag! BWA HA HA HA HA HA!”

“Wow,” said Sir Davos, peering at the note. “He really wrote ‘bwa ha ha ha ha ha’.”

“Go home everyone,” yelled Tetra. “Turns out there’s still murderous undead abominations roaming about these parts. Resume cowering in fear of losing your soul to a hellish navy of the dead.”

The crowd dispersed quickly.

You return to the Scumm™ Bar a little worse for wear; though you’ve managed to master the art of swordfighting, your pride took a few blows you’d rather not talk about from the cutting insults and witty repartee encountered yesterday. Did that mean old pirate really have to insult your uncle like that? And what does ‘vituperation’ even mean, anyway?

These mysteries and others are on your mind when you’re suddenly struck by something: an empty grog mug thrown by one of the Pirate Council. Interestingly, the one who’s usually snoring is awake. You have high hopes that today will be the day you get to call yourself a pirate!

“Today’s definitely not the day you get to call yourself a pirate,” says the first one. “But it is the last of the Trials!

“We know ye can plunder,” he continues. “And we know ye can swordfight. There’s one last skill ye have to prove to us to get our approval. All the world knows a pirate’s only as big as his booty, and to truly make yer bones as a scalawag you’ll need to prove ye can hunt for treasure what’s buried!”

“But aren’t we supposed to be the ones burying the tr—-“

“Argue not with the Pirate Council and their retirement planning, lad!”

You all stand around a bit uncomfortably.

He continues. “That’s right: the third trial is the Trial Of Treasure Huntery! Find the chest of gold buried somewhere here on Melee Island ™ and bring it back here, to prove to us you’ve got the biggest booties of all!”

Day 3 Event

For today’s trial, show the Pirate Council you can track down buried loot with the best of them by finding the Spanish chest full of treasure they’ve hidden here on the Avocado. The chest has been hidden by the legendary pirate Marlowe in the comments section of an article:







When you believe you’ve found it, send me the link to the comment in your QT. The deadline for the hunt is Twilight, at which point winners will be announced and prizes for finding the chest awarded. And yes, we’re being intentionally vague about what the prizes are. SUSPENSE! Question mark?

Now, get to hunting! That spot’s not going to mark itself with X! Or something!

Roles Town Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ (8) – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.

GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Lover. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. Paired with ELAINE MARLEY, with whom they share a QT. If either Guybrush or Elaine is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Guybrush and Elaine both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Lover. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Paired with GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD, with whom they share a QT. If either Elaine or Guybrush is killed, the other one dies as well. Should Elaine and Guybrush both survive to Day 6, they lose their shared vulnerability, because TRUE LOVE IS MAGICAL.

HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success: Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard) Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action. VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”).

STAN (1) – Town Jailer. Stan is the fast-talking owner of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, the only place on Melee Island™ to buy a ship. As a Night Action, Stan may submit the name of one player to corner and give a hard sell to, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights.

Wolves Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town. GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. As a Night Action, LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.

LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated. If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 6, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6. THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. As a Night Action, The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck will also designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themselves unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. ANNOYINGLY, ALSO THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Roleblocker. Assigned and activated only if The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. SKELETON CREW (2) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Roleblocker. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Roleblocker to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Roleblocker be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

Serial Killer Wins the game if all other players have been sent to Davy Jones’ Credenza (the graveyard). LEMONHEAD, THE INDIGENOUS VEGETARIAN CANNIBAL (1) – Serial Killer. Cholesterol issues have turned Lemonhead from a bloodthirsty cannibal to a juicethirsty vegetarian. Nonetheless, they’re determined to prevent anyone from discovering the Secret of Monkey Island ™. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. At least they won’t be eaten!

[collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. I mean, clearly you can, but you shouldn’t, because it’s a clear violation of the Pirate Council bylaws, and if you do that then you can just forget all about becoming a pirate, buddy. Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players. Be nice: Attack arguments, not people. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > fishing > ALL TEH KILLZ. Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind (murderous, but kind). Most importantly, have fun! [collapse]

Players sic – The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything Nate – Peter Pan (Vanilla Town) April – Theodore the Octopus MacCrocodile – Antoine DuCrocque Lamb Dance – Sir Davos Seaworth Goat – Capt. Horatio McCallister, The Frying Dutchman, prop. Indy – The Cart Boy emm – Kitty Witless hoho – Yo Ho Hoho. Possum Pirate Lindsay – Pebbles the Parrot (Wolf Roleblocker) raven – Cobb the Pirate (Ask Her About LOOM!) jake – The Pirate Who Likes Sunsets but Is Slightly Less Fond of Kittens Than Previously Assessed Side Character – Miguel & Tulio (Vanilla Town) Louie – Dwead Piwate Angela (Town Investigator) Warrior – Monkey Pirate (Pirate Monkey?) Lovely Bones – Murray the Demonic Skull Flubba – Sam Arrow Andiddy – Scurvy Dicentra – A Library Book (Town Jailer) Hayes – Tetra Backups: Junkrat [collapse]

Twilight is at 11am PST (2pm EST) on Saturday, July 31.

