30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 30: Favorite Streaming Exclusive

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

As we hit our last day of the challenge and prepare for the next one to start on Sunday, today we want to talk about the bane of many fans of TV – the streaming exclusive! Every service has a lot of them, some more than others, and they can be what bonds you to a service for a long time, especially if no home video release is ever produced. What’s your favorite streaming exclusive?

Bonus Prompt: What show is an exclusive on a service you don’t have but want to see badly?

