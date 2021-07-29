NBA Draft Thread

NBA Talk is back with the NBA Draft tonight, and I thought I better get this up now that some major trades look to be in the work.

The NBA Draft officially begins at 8PM EST on ABC and ESPN

Top Picks

Detroit Pistons – Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic OKC Thunder Golden State Warriors Orlando Magic Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors

Spoiler Policy: I won’t enforce too strictly or anything – especially since I have no authority to do that, but since people might mind I suggest people use Spoilers if discussing a pick that has been leaked online before it airs on TV.

