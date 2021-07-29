J.K. Simmons Reprises Jim Gordon Role in ‘Batgirl’

Commissioner Jim Gordon returns to help the Batman Family following his brief stint in Zack Snyder’s Justice League earlier this year. He joins the newly-cast crusader Leslie Grace as the titular character.

What Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life) have up their sleeve is anyone’s guess. Trusted scribe Christina Hodson (The Flash) has extended her stay in the DCEU with her work on this script, perhaps she can bring back the Birds of Prey?

Whether we see more familiar faces remains to be seen, but this project is just one of several in the production pipeline for Warner Bros., which has Todd Phillips’ Joker 2, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Andy Muschetti’s The Flash, David Sandberg’s Shazam: Power of the Gods, Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam, and James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

This does not include Angel Manuel-Soto’s Blue Beetle, a Ta-Nehesi Coates-written Superman movie, a Peacemaker series and Gotham, PD. Additionally, JJ Abrams is executive-producing Green Lantern Corps, a currently-untitled Constantine show, and more for HBO Max. DC and Warner Bros. are going all-in to play catch-up with Disney and Marvel Studio’s 24 currently-released films.

Batgirl is set to bow on HBO Max in 2022.

