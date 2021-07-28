Sports Corner Has an Announcement

So if all goes according to plan, I will be starting a new job soon. Yay me! And this means I will be away from the interwebs by day and here at The Avocado less overall. With that in mind, this week and next week will be the last Sports Corners for a while. Maybe once I settle into my job I will bring this back. Only time will tell.

For now, though, let’s talk sportsball. On the eve of the NBA draft and what are likely to be a lot of trades. On the eve of baseball’s trade deadline, too. Just after the NHL expansion and entry drafts, with a lot of trades and FA signings going on. With the NFL starting training camp, the WNBA on a break for the Olympics, and of course the Olympics itself. A lot to keep us busy.

