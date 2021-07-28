‘Better Call Saul’ Actor Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After On-Set Collapse

Golden Glob, Emmy-nominated actor and cultural icon, Bob Odenkirk is currently hospitalized due to collapsing on the set of the critically-acclaimed AMC television show, Better Call Saul. The incident was earlier confirmed by Variety; no cause for the incident or Odenkirk’s condition has been disclosed after initial breaking news from TMZ.

Fresh off a leading role in the John Wick-inspired action film Nobody, Odenkirk, 58, is currently in production of his sixth and final season of Better Call Saul as criminal-lawyer Saul Goodman, who originated in show creator Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad. The prequel, which examines the Breaking Bad character’s gradual transformation from criminal Jimmy McGill into criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman, has racked up a Peabody Award, 40 Emmy nominations, 15 Writers Guild of America nominations, amongst its strong critical acclaim. Although no word on how Odenkirk’s condition affects production, the 13-episode final season of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere on TV broadcaster AMC in 2022.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...