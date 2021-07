So … I had a pretty busy week.

Not only did I not have time to write something up about the latest Arrowverse episodes, I haven’t even finished watching them all yet!

But don’t let my dereliction of duty stop you all from discussing them here. To jumpstart the conversation:

Question of the Week: What’s your favorite episode of each series, or of the Arrowverse in general?

