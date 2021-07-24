Alexandre Dumas Night Thread

Alexandre Dumas was born on July 24, 1802. He was a prolific writer of books, plays, and magazine articles. Among his most famous works are The Three Musketeers and The Count of Monte-Cristo.

Most interesting Wikipedia fact about Dumas: “Along with Victor Hugo, Charles Baudelaire, Gérard de Nerval, Eugène Delacroix and Honoré de Balzac, Dumas was a member of the Club des Hashischins, which met monthly to take hashish at a hotel in Paris.”

Still from the 1973 movie The Three Musketeers.

Dumas had the Château de Monte-Cristo built in Northern France between 1844-1847. Due to money issues, he had to sell it in 1848. However, it has since been restored and operates as a Dumas museum:

