Friday New Music 7/23

Hello! Welcome to Friday, a cool day with cool stuff like new music. I don’t actually see a lot in here I know, the only band I’m interested in today is Teamonade who is releasing an EP with Counter Intuitive records that sounds more classic indie rock than the emo I’d expect from the label. I’ve given it a listen already and really enjoyed it. There’s a Brittany Howard remix/cover album of her last album coming out today and… I think that’s all I’ve got!

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:

— Acid Tongue – Acid Tongue & Friends: EP1

— Against The Current – fever EP

— The Age of Truth – Resolute

— Alasdair Roberts og Völvur – The Old Fabled River

— Alexis Marshall (of Daughters) – House of Lull . House of When

— Altin Gün – Âlem

— Andy Magruder – Andy Magruder EP

— Andy Partridge – My Failed Songwriting Career – Volume 1 EP

— Anika – Change

— Anne-Marie – Therapy

— Bambounou x Bruce – Finale Conference EP

— Bardo (of Chicano Batman) – Everywhere Reminds Me of Space

— The Blinders – The Lounge Lizard Sessions

— Bluestaeb – GISEKE

— Brittany Howard – Jamie Reimagined (Digital Release)

— Capstan – Separate

— Cavern Deep – Cavern Deep

— Celia Hollander – Timekeeper

— Chiiild – Hope For Sale

— Clay Melton – Back To Blue EP

— The Color Forty Nine – String Ladders

— Crass – Christ Alive! – The Rehearsal

— Craven Idol – Forked Tongues

— Dallas Burrow – Dallas Burrow

— Darkside (Nicolás Jarr and Dave Harrington) – Spiral

— Dave – We’re All Along In This Together

— David Crosby – For Free

— Descendents – 9th & Walnut

— Dusted (Holy Fuck’s Brian Borcherdt) – III

— Dzang – Glacial Erratic EP

— East Forest – Possible

— Emily Daniels – Welcome to a Heartache EP

— Eradicator – Influence Denied

— ERDVE – Savigalia

— Erika de Casier – Sensational (Physical Release)

— EXIL – Warning

— Fatima Al Qadiri – Medieval Femme (Vinyl Release)

— FULCI – Exhumed Information

— Full Deck – You Know It’s Real EP

— Ghorot – Loss Of Light

— Godslave – Positive Aggressive

— Greg Townson – Off and Running

— Heavy Water – Red Brick City

— Hexenklad – Heathenheart

— Hookers & Blow – Hookers & Blow

— Hypnosia – Extreme Hatred (Reissue)

— Incinerate – Back to Reality

— Information_Age – Information_Age

— Jackie Leven – Straight Outta Caledonia… The Songs of Jackie Leven

— Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

— Jalang – Santau

— JAZZPARTY – Nobody Gets Away

— Joshua Radin – The Ghost and the Wall

— The Jungle Giants – Love Signs

— Jxst J – How To Pronounce Jxst J

— Jyroscope & Montana Macks – Happy Medium EP

— Kanye West – Donda

— Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems – Still Dirty

— L Devine – Near Life Experience: Part 1 EP

— Lea Thomas – Mirrors To The Sun

— Lee Aaron – Radio On!

— Left Field Messiah (feat. members of Hot Hot Heat and Fitz & the Tantrums) – In Praise of Bombast

— Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

— Leslie Winer – When I Hit You-You’ll Feel It (Digital Release)

— Les Sewing Sisters – Les Sewing Sisters

— Lil Moe 6Blocka and Rooga – Scrappers

— Lissie – Watch Over Me (Early Works 2002-2009)

— LOLAA – La Marea

— M A N E – Leo // Lib // Bull EP

— Mama Doom – Ash Bone Skin N Stone

— Manwolves – Sleeping In

— Maya Beiser – Maya Beiser x Philip Glass

— Mega Bog – Life and Another

— Mindy – Version 1.27 EP

— Molly Burch – Romantic Images

— Monkey Mind – Breakdown

— Montezuma’s Revenge – S.W.I.M.

— Mudhoney – Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— Nother – Future Is Bright

— Nothing But Thieves – Moral Panic II EP

— Novaa – She’s A Rose

— Oh Baby – Hey Genius

— Ora the Molecule – Human Safari

— Peyton – PSA

— Phoenix Rising – Acta Est Fabula

— Piroshka (feat. members of Lush, Modern English, Moose & Elastica) – Love Drips and Gathers

— PJ Harvey & John Parish – A Woman A Man Walked By (Vinyl Reissue)

— Planet Of The Dead – Pilgrims

— Richard Pryor – Live at the Comedy Store, 1973

— Rodney Crowell – Triage

— Rowan – Everybody Talks EP

— Samia – Scout EP (Digital Release)

— Shiny Joe Ryan – Shiny’s Democracy

— Sleep Waker – Alias

— Stone Temple Pilots – Tiny Music… Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition

— Taphari – Blind Obedience

— Teamonade – Borderline EP

— Upper Wilds (feat. Dan Friel) – Venus

— Vaines – Electric Blue EP

— Vân Scott – Almost Gone

— Various Artists – Bills & Aches & Blues (Physical Release)

— Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music! 109

— Various Artists – The Vinyl Series Volume Two

— WaxWorm – Mea Kulpa

— Wings of Destiny – Memento Mori

— Woods – More Strange

— Yellow Shoots – The Green Album

— yes/and – yes/and

— Yngwie Malmsteen – Parabellum

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...