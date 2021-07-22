The Weekly Music Thread Is Bursting with Versions

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own brocked:

What song do you have the most versions of (different cuts, live, covers, etc.) in your library?

Don’t worry if you’re the type who streams exclusively either – if you feel like playing along, just share some instances where you are familiar with multiple versions of the same song.

What’s your favorite version? Is there a cover you prefer to the original? Is there a live version or remix that is by far the best version for you? Let us know down below!

In my case, being a huge fan of both Neil Young and the Velvet Underground/Lou Reed I have numerous versions of any number of their songs in my library, but the one that seems to appear more than any other is “Mr. Soul”, written by Neil Young and originally performed by Young with Buffalo Springfield in 1967 (though the song has regularly appeared in Young’s live sets throughout his entire career). In addition to mono and stereo versions of the album version and the relatively obscure single version, the song appears on at least four official live albums (Unplugged, Year of the Horse, Live at Canterbury House 1968 and Songs for Judy).

Of course, Young also did a synthrock remake of “Mr. Soul” for 1982’s Trans. BUT, did you know that there was also a 12″ dance remix? Well, it was the early eighties, so OF COURSE there was a 12″ Dance Remix!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

