Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 21, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Yesterday my good friend Dropwing shared this relaxing and super informative YouTube channel all about Japanese cooking: Imamu room. So today I’m sharing it with all of you! The videos show you how to make lots of delicious bento meals along with breakfast and dinner! From what I’ve seen so far, the instructions are simple enough to follow if you’re somewhat familiar with Japanese cooking. But even if you don’t plan on making any of the dishes, the videos are very soothing to watch. Here’s one that I was watching this morning:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...