The Night Thread Just Wants to Eat Its Burrito

“The Mosquito” is one my favorite Doors songs. In the song, our protagonist is being bothered by a pesky mosquito while trying to enjoy a burrito – who can’t relate to that?

“The Mosquito” appeared on Full Circle, the second album of original material the remaining band members recorded and released as The Doors after Jim Morrison’s death. While not considered a “great” Doors song (and indeed there are many fans who aren’t even aware of the band’s first post-Morrison incarnation) personally I enjoy it more than most of the band’s other work.

OPTIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT: What are some examples of “lesser loved” pop culture that you nonetheless enjoy?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...