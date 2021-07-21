Dating, Relationships, and Sex: “I Love You.” (07/21/2021)

What’s your relationship to those big three words in the title, and the associated feelings to go with them? Have you ever had somebody say them to you in a romantic context? Ever said them to somebody you were in love with? Have you ever been in love? Has somebody (to your knowledge) ever been in love with you?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

