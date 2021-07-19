Games

Weekly Games Thread Clings to its Precious

So very sorry again for sleeping in my friends. Happy Monday, hope you enjoyed your weekend. What are you playing and how do you feel about it?

What to you is a memorable, particular experience with you holding onto and refusing to use an entirely useable item in a game? Whether it’s a basic one or a more rare and key one. I thought of this from resource managing in RE Village at the moment. Me personally I do generally strive to use what I have and can even be a little reckless at times, but I understand many of us have been there at one time or another at least. Probably holding onto rare candies when playing Pokémon as a kid, holding onto them for almost the whole game and them using them strategically ahead of the Elite Four, that sticks out in my head.