Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 19

Meg, a product manager, was supposed to be named James;

Allison, an actress & college professor, has triplet girls; and

Josh, a traffic engineer, was involved in a conductor mix-up. Josh is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,395.

Josh found DD3 with a big lead and a chance to virtually put the game away, but he opted for a small wager, so it remained a contest into FJ with Josh at $26,000 vs. Allison with $14,200 and Meg at $3,200.

DD1 – $1,000 – YES “I” CAN – I can be sent away by my father Abraham in Genesis but become known as father of the Arabs (Allison lost $1,000 from her score of $2,000.)

DD2 – $800 – A TIME OF WAR – The DMZ conflict of the late 60s is sometimes referred to as the “second” this (Josh won $4,400 from his total of $12,600 vs. $8,200 for Allison.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FIRST NAMES IN THE DICTIONARY – A translucent yellowish fossil resin (Josh won $1,800 from his score of $20,200 vs. $9,400 for Allison.)

FJ – THE 50 STATES – Both in the Pacific, they are the 50 states’ 2 biggest islands in area; one is about 40 degrees colder in winter than the other

Only Josh was correct on FJ, adding $2,405 to win with $28,405 for a two-day total of $46,800.

Clue selection strategy: After DD2 was found with the first selection in its category, the players picked the remaining clues in the same category while DD3 remained available elsewhere.

Cabinet conundrums: No one knew that food safety & inspection come under Agriculture, or that the census is part of Commerce.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Ishmael? DD2 – What is Korean War? DD3 – What is Amber? FJ – What are Hawaii and Kodiak?

