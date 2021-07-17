Svengoolie Discussion Thread 7/17/2021: The Mummy (1959 / Hammer Version)

WHO’S READY FOR SOME PETER CUSHING AND CHRISTOPHER LEE? From the MeTV website…

“In 1895, British archaeologists find and open the tomb of Egyptian Princess Ananka with nefarious consequences.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. No other streaming options this week, sadly.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...