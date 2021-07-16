Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 Episode 12 Discussion

It’s Friday and that means it’s time for another episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Disney+ series continues to work through a post-Order 66 world and explores what life in the galaxy is like as the Empire rises and asserts control fully and forcefully.

Overseen by Dave Filoni and developed with Jennifer Corbett, the series operates under the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The main cast includes Dee Bradley Baker as all of the clone troopers along with Michelle Ang as Omega.

Discussions here should be considered full of spoilers in talking about the latest aired episode, connections to past works in film, TV, comics, and novels to help bind it all together.

Series Concept: Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch—a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations that were first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars—take on daring mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

