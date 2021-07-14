Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 14, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! The Japan Times recently ran a five-part series on wolves in Japan that I haven’t had time to read yet, but it looks super interesting. So, naturally, I’m sharing it with all of you! Here’s the description from the Japan Times:

Is this enigmatic beast — said to be extinct since 1905 — still out there? In a five-part series, we track an enduring mystery that has captivated the imaginations of many. “In search of Japan’s lost wolves” Japan Times

Who knows, maybe by the time this thread is published I’ll have read it. You can find the series here, and there’s also a short YouTube video you can watch:

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

(Caption for the image in the header: A pair of wolves carved from wood exhibited at Mitsumine Shrine’s museum in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture | OSCAR BOYD)

