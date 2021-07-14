© @craigwardscott
The Sakisama Day Thread (July 14, 2021)

Hailing from Vienna in the Holy Roman Empire, the aristocratic Sakisama (her estate is so large she has to employ over a thousand maids) values beauty over all other things, and must wear gloves at all times due to her allergy to anything ugly. She shares a birthday with Marie Antoinette (appropriate as her favourite food is Gugelhupf and her preferred sweets rose petals) and a small bird named Izabella lives in her hat. Her hobbies include human chess, equestrianism, and hunting.

Have a gorgeous day, everyone!