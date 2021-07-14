Top 10: Favorite Songs from a Certain Artist

Inspired by the many subthreads from last night’s OT, I decided to create a thread dedicated for everyone listing their 10 favorite songs from a certain artist. The rules are simple:
- Start a subthread with one artist you want to list your favorite songs.
- You can limit only up to 10 songs. If you another song that didn’t make the cut, put an honorable mention below your top 10.
- People can reply on the subthread to list their own favorite song of said artist.
- Don’t make fun of other people’s entrees.
Have fun!