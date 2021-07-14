Top 10: Favorite Songs from a Certain Artist

Inspired by the many subthreads from last night’s OT, I decided to create a thread dedicated for everyone listing their 10 favorite songs from a certain artist. The rules are simple:

Start a subthread with one artist you want to list your favorite songs.

You can limit only up to 10 songs. If you another song that didn’t make the cut, put an honorable mention below your top 10.

People can reply on the subthread to list their own favorite song of said artist.

Don’t make fun of other people’s entrees.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...