Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 14

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Angela, a project manager consultant, petitioned for her state insect;

Tyler, a Marine officer, was in the last group of tank officers; and

Tim, an attorney, can have a meal of candy and ice cream. Tim is a two-day champ with winnings of $72,601.

Tyler doubled up on the first two DDs but he missed DD3, so the game remained a contest into FJ with Tyler at $22,000 vs. Tim with $12,800 and Angela at $9,800.

DD1 – $400 – ODD HISTORY – The great emu war of 1932 proved disastrous for this country’s army; the big birds were no chickens (Tyler won $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – CANADIAN PROVINCES & TERRITORIES – In 2003, it dropped the words “The” & “Territory” from its name (Tyler won $6,400 on a true DD vs. $7,200 for Tim.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FEMALE LITERARY PROTAGONISTS – Shakespeare wrote that the sails of her barge were “so perfumed that the winds were love-sick with them” (Tyler lost $2,000 from his score of $21,600 vs.

FJ – ANIMATION – These characters first seen onscreen in a 1938 film are known in Spain as Juanito, Jorgito & Jaimito

Tyler and Angela were correct on FJ, with Tyler adding $8,000 to win with $30,000.

That’s before our time: In MR., MISS OR MRS. MOVIES, no one knew the 1942 film about a British woman and her family at the outbreak of World War II is “Mrs. Miniver”.

Jeopardy! rule book: For DD2, Tyler said “The Yukon” and it was accepted, even though the clue stated that “The” was no longer part of the name. This is because they will accept as correct any name that a person or place was ever known by, and it is still referred to by many as “The Yukon”.

Judging the writers: This was the second Daily Double for which the clue subject was Cleopatra in less than two weeks.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Australia? DD2 – What is Yukon? DD3 – Who was Cleopatra? FJ – Who are Huey, Dewey and Louie?

